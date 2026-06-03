Officers were targeted with bottles and makeshift weapons during overnight disorder

UK police say disorder in Southampton injures 11 officers after murder case tensions Officers were targeted with bottles and makeshift weapons during overnight disorder

Eleven police officers and a police dog were injured in a violent disorder in Southampton, southern England Tuesday night over the handling of the killing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak.

Chief Constable Alexis Boon said officers faced bottles, makeshift weapons, and attacks on homes and vehicles during the overnight disorder.

“We saw bottles thrown, makeshift weapons used, damage caused to the homes and vehicles of innocent residents and threats and violence directed towards our officers,” Boon said, adding that some people “clearly arrived intent on causing disorder and trouble.”

The unrest came after the December killing of Nowak, a British university student who was stabbed before police arrived at the scene. He was handcuffed by officers and repeatedly told them he had been stabbed and needed medical help, according to body-worn camera footage.

He died shortly afterward. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Hampshire Constabulary’s handling of the incident.

One officer has resigned while three others remain serving as witnesses in the ongoing probe. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the footage as “harrowing,” while the home secretary called it “a disturbing and tragic thing to see.”

Police said two arrests were made during the disorder, with further detentions expected, and warned that accountability must be pursued through “fair and transparent processes,” not violence in the streets.