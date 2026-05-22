National Disaster Management Authority alert comes at time when thousands of domestic tourists expected to travel in northern, northwestern areas

Pakistan warns of heavy rain, landslides in northern areas during Eid festivities National Disaster Management Authority alert comes at time when thousands of domestic tourists expected to travel in northern, northwestern areas

Pakistani authorities on Friday issued a warning of a very high to high risk of landslides and heavy rain across the country’s northern mountainous regions during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday period.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) unstable slopes, saturated soil conditions and persistent rainfall are expected to trigger landslides, rockfalls and road blockages between May 26 to May 31 across Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan administered Kashmir -- also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir-- and adjoining mountain corridors.

The alert comes at a time when thousands of domestic tourists are expected to travel to northern Pakistan, a region known for its scenic valleys, glaciers and high-altitude landscapes.

These regions typically see a surge in visitors during late spring and summer, as temperatures rise in the plains and families travel to cooler destinations.

The NDMA identified several high-risk zones, including Hunza Valley, Shimshal Valley, Attabad Lake, Karimabad, the Gulmit–Passu corridor and surrounding slopes, as well as Gilgit, Nagar, Chilas and the Tangir River region.

Other vulnerable areas include Astore, Rattu, Shigar Valley, Skardu access roads, Chitral Valley, Swat’s upper regions including Kalam and Ushu, and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir such as Arang Kel.

Major transport routes, including the Karakoram Highway, Jaglot–Skardu Road, Chilas road, and other mountain access routes, were also flagged as highly exposed to debris flows and temporary closures due to potential slope collapse and rockfalls.

Authorities have urged travelers and local communities to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas, and monitor official weather and road updates.

Pakistan’s northern and northwestern regions are among the country’s most popular tourist destinations, drawing thousands of visitors annually for trekking, sightseeing and summer retreats. However, the same mountainous terrain also makes the region highly susceptible to seasonal landslides, particularly during periods of prolonged rainfall.