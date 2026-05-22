'We discussed the need for peace globally, reflected on the Irish experience of not just achieving an agreement, but nurturing peace, building reconciliation' says Micheal Martin

Pope Leo, Irish premier discuss regional, international developments 'We discussed the need for peace globally, reflected on the Irish experience of not just achieving an agreement, but nurturing peace, building reconciliation' says Micheal Martin

Pope Leo XIV met Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Friday at the Vatican to discuss global peace efforts as well as regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the pair discussed “several regional and international policy issues,” including developments in Europe and the Middle East and prospects for peace in both regions, Vatican News reported.

The talks also covered Ireland’s socio-economic situation and relations between the Catholic Church and the Irish state.

Martin later said the meeting focused on peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts, drawing on Ireland’s own experience.

“We discussed the need for peace globally and reflected on the Irish experience of not just achieving an agreement, but nurturing peace and building reconciliation,” he wrote on US social media company X.