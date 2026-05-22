Sadiq Khan rejects $67 million AI contract with US tech firm over procurement concerns, triggering criticism from company and divisions within Labour Party

Palantir accuses London mayor of risking public safety after police deal blocked Sadiq Khan rejects $67 million AI contract with US tech firm over procurement concerns, triggering criticism from company and divisions within Labour Party

Palantir Technologies has accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of “putting politics above public safety” after he blocked a proposed £50 million ($67million) contract with the Metropolitan Police.

The deal would have allowed the force to use Palantir’s artificial intelligence software to analyze criminal intelligence and support investigations.

City Hall said the procurement process contained a “clear and serious breach” because rival companies were not given the opportunity to bid.

Palantir’s UK and Europe chief, Louis Mosley, criticized the decision in an interview with Times Radio on Friday.

“What Londoners value is not being mugged, not being raped by a serving police officer,” he said, arguing that rejecting the technology could negatively impact public safety.

The comments prompted backlash from Labour MP Stella Creasy, who said Mosley “should be ashamed of himself” for using concerns about abuse within the Metropolitan Police to defend the company.

Palantir, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, has faced criticism over its work with the Israeli military and the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

Khan has previously said Londoners wanted public money to be spent with companies that “share the values of our city.”

The Metropolitan Police described the mayor’s decision as “disappointing,” warning that without new technology, there could be cuts to officer numbers.

