Amber alert in place for West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East, London until Wednesday, May 27, says Britain's health agency

UK issues 1st amber heat-health alert of 2026 as record-breaking temperatures expected Amber alert in place for West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East, London until Wednesday, May 27, says Britain's health agency

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday issued amber and yellow heat-health alerts across England, the first time this year, as temperatures are forecast to reach record-breaking levels.

In a statement, the UKHSA said it had issued its first amber heat-health alert of 2026, warning of increased risk to vulnerable people from high temperatures in the coming days.

The current heat health alert in place for the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East, and London regions was escalated to amber from 2pm local time (1300GMT) on Friday.

The alert will remain in place until 5pm (1600GMT) on Wednesday, May 27.

A yellow heat-health alert will also be in place for the North East, North West, South West, and Yorkshire and the Humber regions.

The next few days are expected to see temperatures widely in the high 20s and low 30s, with Bank holiday Monday potentially becoming the hottest May day on record as temperatures are forecast to approach 33C (91F) in south-east England, according to the country's weather agency, Met Office.

Under UKHSA and the Met Office's Weather-Health alerting system, an amber heat health alert means that impacts are likely to include increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions.

"If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice," warned Anya Gopfert, a consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA.