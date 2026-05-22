Following his election victory last month, Peter Magyar said his government would halt Budapest's exit from International Criminal Court

Hungary withdraws bid to leave ICC, bans import of Ukrainian agricultural products Following his election victory last month, Peter Magyar said his government would halt Budapest's exit from International Criminal Court

The Hungarian government has reimposed an import ban on Ukrainian agricultural products while withdrawing the country's intention to leave the International Criminal Court, the prime minister announced Friday.

"The government withdraws Hungary’s intention to leave the International Criminal Court and bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine," Peter Magyar wrote on US social media company X.

Following his election victory last month, Magyar said his government would halt Budapest's exit from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In April 2025, then-Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Hungary's decision to leave the court, calling it "political" over an arrest warrant issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia imposed trade restrictions on several Ukrainian products in 2023.

On Thursday, Agriculture and Food Minister Szabolcs Bona said the government will restore a ban on farm imports from Ukraine that expired after a state of emergency ended.