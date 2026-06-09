'We've been a very tough team, and I think we are winning that battle,' US president says

Trump says US will declare 'total victory' over Iran within 2 weeks 'We've been a very tough team, and I think we are winning that battle,' US president says

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will declare "total victory" over Iran within the next two weeks, just hours after Iran and Israel agreed to halt the worst escalation in violence since a ceasefire took effect in April.

"We've been a very tough team, and I think we are winning that battle, but you're really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory," Trump said during a telerally for Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Republican ally. "It'll be a total victory. It'll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down."

Earlier Monday, Iran announced an end to its attacks on Israel but warned of a “crushing” response if Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue. The Iranian military said Israel and its allies "should have learned" lessons from Tehran's response.

Regional tensions spiked Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital of Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire. The move prompted Iran to launch retaliatory missiles into northern Israel, which in turn triggered waves of Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets.

Trump intervened early Monday, posting on his Truth Social platform to call on Israel and Iran to stop fighting "immediately." On Monday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address that the fighting with Iran had stopped "for now" but warned Israel would retaliate if it came under attack.

