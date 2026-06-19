Doha says diplomacy can open new avenues for regional cooperation, prosperity

Qatar welcomes start of US-Iran talks, seeks lasting solutions Doha says diplomacy can open new avenues for regional cooperation, prosperity

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reaffirmed on Friday Doha’s full support for the start of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The Qatari premier met with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis at the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed “Doha's support for launching negotiations between the US and Iran to reach sustainable solutions to outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means,” the ministry said.

He said such efforts would “enhance regional security, open new horizons for cooperation, development and prosperity, and serve the common interests of peoples in the region and the world.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that consultations through mediators are ongoing on the next phase of talks with the US aimed at drafting a final agreement after a planned meeting in Switzerland was postponed.

Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry said the planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan had been canceled and postponed, adding that it remains ready to facilitate dialogue.

The announcement came after the White House said US Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Switzerland due to unresolved logistical issues for technical talks with Iran.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” mediated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The memorandum is intended to pave the way for ending the conflict launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28 and reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of de-escalation efforts.