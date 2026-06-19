Pakistani, Iranian top diplomats express ‘serious concern’ over Lebanon situation despite US deal to end war Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar speaks with Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi over phone

Pakistan and Iran’s top diplomats on Friday expressed “serious concern” over the situation in Lebanon, including reported ceasefire violations, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the ministry said in a statement.

During the conversation, Dar congratulated Iran’s leadership, government and people on the signing of the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” with the US and wished success for the next phase of negotiations.

Araghchi, in response, thanked Pakistan for its “constructive and sustained mediation efforts” in facilitating the agreement.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he also stressed that the US bears responsibility for ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, warning that any violation of the commitments outlined in the memorandum would fall on Washington and could have consequences.

Both sides reviewed regional developments and expressed concern over reported ceasefire violations in Lebanon, with particular reference to Israeli military activity.

“The two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and highlighted ceasefire violations conducted by Israel in Lebanon, expressing serious concern over the situation,” the statement said.

Earlier, Pakistani sources told Anadolu that Iran postponed technical-level talks with the US, scheduled for Friday in Switzerland, in protest against “continued” Israeli ceasefire violations, mainly in southern Lebanon.

Later, a senior US official confirmed to Anadolu that the two sides agreed a ceasefire was set to take effect at 1600 local time (1300GMT) Friday.

Israel also said a ceasefire with Hezbollah would remain in effect as long as the Lebanese group complies with it, while the Israeli army will remain deployed in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said consultations through mediators are ongoing on the next phase of talks with the US aimed at drafting a final agreement, after a planned meeting in Switzerland was postponed.

The announcement came after the White House said US Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Switzerland due to unresolved logistical issues for technical talks with Iran.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” mediated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The memorandum is intended to pave the way for ending the conflict launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28 and reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of de-escalation efforts.