Revolutionary Guard says latest wave targeted US assets at King Faisal and Prince Hassan air bases in Jordan, warns of ‘public mourning in US’

IRGC threatens ‘regrettable operation’ if US attacks on Iran continue Revolutionary Guard says latest wave targeted US assets at King Faisal and Prince Hassan air bases in Jordan, warns of ‘public mourning in US’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened on Wednesday a “regrettable operation” that it said would be followed by “public mourning in the US” if attacks against Iran continue, Tasnim news agency reported.

“There is no other way to permanently remove the shadow of war from the country than to stand firm and impose a heavy cost,” the IRGC said.

“If these responses are not enough and the aggression continues, we will prepare for a regrettable operation that will be followed by a declaration of public mourning in the US,” it added.

The statement came as the IRGC said its Aerospace Force had carried out the 25th wave of Operation Nasr 2, claiming strikes on King Faisal and Prince Hassan air bases in Jordan.

The Revolutionary Guard claimed the strikes caused heavy damage to an MQ-9 drone hangar, destroyed eight drones and two ready-to-use drones, damaged two US heavy helicopters, and killed and wounded several American troops, according to Tasnim.

The US has been carrying out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.