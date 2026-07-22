Experts cite forced displacement, attacks on civilians and destruction of health facilities as violations of international law

UN experts say Israel’s actions in Lebanon may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity Experts cite forced displacement, attacks on civilians and destruction of health facilities as violations of international law

A group of UN experts on Wednesday warned that Israel’s military actions in Lebanon may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity amid reports of forced displacement and attacks on civilians.

In a statement, the experts said Israel’s “immediate displacement orders” in Lebanon resembled those issued in Gaza.

They said credible reports indicated that civilians have been forcibly displaced, tens of thousands have been prevented from returning home and additional Lebanese territory has been occupied.

“Evacuation is an exceptional and strictly temporary measure,” the experts said.

“It may only be used to protect the safety of civilians or for imperative military reasons, not to depopulate and occupy areas,” they said.

The experts stressed that displaced civilians have the right to return voluntarily and safely once the circumstances justifying their displacement cease.

The experts said an estimated 620,000 women and girls have been displaced since March, including around 16,000 pregnant women, many of whom have reportedly given birth in overcrowded and unsafe conditions after the destruction of health facilities and maternity services.

They also expressed alarm over allegations that white phosphorus munitions had been used over residential areas.

The alleged use exposed civilians to severe burns, respiratory injuries and long-term health risks, they said.

According to the experts, more than 4,300 people have reportedly been killed in Lebanon since hostilities escalated on March 2, including at least 392 women and 253 children, while more than 12,000 others have been injured.

"Taken together, Israel's military actions constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and its principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack, as well as the prohibition on indiscriminate attacks, and may also amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," they said.

The experts urged Israel and all parties to comply with international law.

They also called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the 2024 cessation of hostilities arrangement, and urged respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty.