Antonio Guterres notes ‘authorities have a responsibility to uphold human rights and ensure that all citizens can participate freely and safely in public life'

UN chief criticizes 'continuing erosion of civic and political space' in Nicaragua Antonio Guterres notes ‘authorities have a responsibility to uphold human rights and ensure that all citizens can participate freely and safely in public life'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday criticized a declaration by Nicaragua's president that the country will no longer hold elections, emphasizing the right to "participate freely and safely in public life."

"The Secretary General is closely following developments in Nicaragua and is concerned about the continuing erosion of civic and political space in that country," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

He said that Guterres notes “that authorities have a responsibility to uphold human rights and ensure that all citizens can participate freely and safely in public life, including by exercising their right to vote in elections that guarantee the free expression of the will of the electorate."

The UN chief's reaction came after Daniel Ortega announced that Nicaragua would no longer hold elections, saying his government would introduce laws through the National Assembly he controls to "build a wall" against the opposition.