IRGC says operation dedicated to victims of US Feb. 28 attack on Minab primary school, where 168 children were killed and funeral ceremonies were held Wednesday for the remains of 32 girls

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims attack on 2 air bases in Jordan, killing US troops IRGC says operation dedicated to victims of US Feb. 28 attack on Minab primary school, where 168 children were killed and funeral ceremonies were held Wednesday for the remains of 32 girls

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Wednesday that it targeted two air bases in Jordan used by US forces, claiming its missile and drone strikes killed and wounded American troops.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, the IRGC said the first phase of the operation targeted Prince Hassan Air Base and King Faisal Air Base in Jordan.

The force claimed it struck an F-15 aircraft preparation hangar, destroyed eight new MQ-9 drones in a drone preparation hangar before they became operational, and inflicted significant damage on two additional drones.

It also claimed that a subsequent strike heavily damaged two US heavy helicopters in a helicopter storage hangar.

The IRGC further claimed that a strike on a facility housing US personnel killed and wounded several American troops. It provided no figures, and the US has not commented on the Iranian allegation as of yet.

The IRGC said the operation was dedicated to the victims of a high-profile US attack on a primary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, where funeral ceremonies were held Wednesday for the dozens of children killed in the strike. The strike on the school made headlines worldwide and drew strong condemnation.

According to the semi-official Mehr news agency, funeral ceremonies were held Wednesday for the remains of 32 girls who were among 168 children killed in an attack on the school on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched the war. The agency said the bodies were identified through DNA testing before being returned to their families.

Earlier Wednesday, Jordan's military said it intercepted four of six Iranian missiles launched toward the kingdom, while two others fell in remote, uninhabited areas without causing casualties or damage.

In a separate statement, the military said that air force aircraft also intercepted and shot down four drones launched from Iran toward the kingdom, adding that the operation caused no casualties or material damage.

The US has been carrying out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.

