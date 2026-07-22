Artillery fire, drone strikes, and Israeli ground incursions amid phase one of implementation of framework formula, Lebanon’s National News Agency reports

Israeli shelling, incursions continue in southern Lebanon as army deployment enters 2nd day Artillery fire, drone strikes, and Israeli ground incursions amid phase one of implementation of framework formula, Lebanon’s National News Agency reports

Israeli violations continued in southern Lebanon on Wednesday as the Lebanese army’s deployment in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh entered its second day under phase one of a framework formula agreement, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

Israeli artillery intermittently shelled Ali al-Taher hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while an Israeli drone carried out a strike on the town, the agency said.

An Israeli force advanced to the outskirts of Burj al-Muluk on the main road linking Tall al-Nahhas to the town, where troops raided a man’s home, searched it, confiscated his passport after checking his phone, and interrogated him before withdrawing toward Tall al-Nahhas, the agency also reported.

Another Israeli force also entered the border town of Sarbin, coinciding with bursts of heavy machine-gun fire in the area, the agency said.

Israeli forces carried out overnight explosions in the towns of Baraachit and Hadatha in southern Lebanon, the agency added.

The Lebanese army said Tuesday that its units had deployed in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh under phase one of the framework formula agreement with Israel, stressing that its forces had not entered the neighboring town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh.

Israeli forces opened fire near its units during the mission, endangering soldiers and obstructing the deployment, the army said.

Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh is one of the pilot areas included in phase one of the agreement signed on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from areas in southern Lebanon in exchange for Lebanese army deployment there.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel’s offensive on Lebanon has killed 4,328 people and injured 12,230 others, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Monday, while Israel continues to occupy areas in the south despite the agreement.​​​​​​​

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 confrontations, and has advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.