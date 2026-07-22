Greek premier voices concern over possible transit fees in Strait of Hormuz Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro discuss shared strategic goals during meeting in Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday expressed concern over recent escalations in the Strait of Hormuz and described the imposition of any transit fees in the strategic waterway as unacceptable.

Mitsotakis made the remarks during a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro at Maximos Mansion in Athens.

"Greece remains actively engaged and defends these principles through Operation “Aspides” in the Red Sea," he stated.

The two leaders met during an official visit by Montenegro and discussed strengthening bilateral and economic ties, expanding trade and enhancing cooperation in wildfire prevention and emergency response.

“Allow me, before I continue, to express my sincere condolences to the Portuguese people for the tragic loss of Portuguese citizens and Venezuelans of Portuguese descent in the devastating earthquakes that claimed the lives of thousands of people,” Mitsotakis said, referring to the recent earthquakes in Venezuela, where more than 5,000 people were killed.

Greece and Portugal may be located at opposite ends of Europe, Mitsotakis said, but the two countries have more in common than what sets them apart.

"We have been alongside Greece through Frontex since 2014 the Portuguese leader said. Greece represents Europe’s external borders. Prime Minister Mitsotakis highlighted our cooperation within Europe and across the Atlantic. We need greater cooperation, common goals and opportunities to create new jobs," Montenegro said.

Concluding the meeting, Mitsotakis thanked the Portuguese leader for helping protect European borders by reducing the migration flows and “this is largely thanks to the consistent presence of Frontex, which you yourselves have also staffed”, he said.