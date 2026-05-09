Iran says US naval escalation raises doubts about Washington's commitment to diplomacy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi makes remarks in call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reports Iran’s Tasnim News Agency

Iran said Friday that a recent US naval escalation in the Gulf has deepened doubts about Washington’s seriousness toward diplomacy and efforts to end the war, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks while speaking on the phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about regional developments, it said.

Araghchi said recent “provocative” US actions in the Persian Gulf and “offensive rhetoric” by senior American officials had increased Iranian suspicions about Washington’s commitment to diplomacy.

He also accused the US of repeatedly violating the ceasefire, saying Washington’s approach is undermining diplomatic efforts and deepening mistrust among Iranians toward US intentions.

The foreign minister said that ending illegal attacks and “unreasonable and excessive approaches” by the opposing side is necessary to advance the diplomatic process.

Araghchi also apprised Fidan of Iran’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at bringing a permanent end to the war, according to the report.

Fidan stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to end the war and reaffirmed support for the diplomatic process, the news agency added.

The call came amid escalating tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz following overnight exchanges of fire involving Iranian and US forces.