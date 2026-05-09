Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base in deepest attack since Lebanon ceasefire in April Attack on Shraga military base retaliation for Israel’s targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs 2 days ago, says Hezbollah

Hezbollah announced Friday that it launched a missile attack on Israel’s Shraga military base in its deepest strike since a Lebanon ceasefire took effect April 17.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it targeted the base, located between the northern Israeli cities of Nahariya and Acre, with a barrage of “qualitative missiles,” without specifying the type used.

“The attack was in retaliation for Israeli violation of the ceasefire and its targeting of Beirut’s southern suburbs two days ago,” said the group.

The base is about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from the Lebanese border and is the farthest target Hezbollah has announced attacking since the ceasefire began.​​​​​​​

Since the truce took effect, Hezbollah has carried out limited drone and rocket attacks, mostly targeting Israeli forces inside southern Lebanon or settlements near the border.

Hezbollah’s statement came hours after the Israeli army reported the launch of three rockets from Lebanon, triggering sirens in the Haifa Bay area and the cities of Nahariya and Acre in the first such incident since the ceasefire began.

In a later statement, the Israeli army said its air force intercepted one rocket, while two others landed in open areas without causing injuries.

Despite the ceasefire, which remains in effect until mid-May, Israel continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its two-year-long devastation of Gaza.

Israel launched its latest offensive in Lebanon in March following Hezbollah attacks linked to the conflict involving Iran. Since then, more than 2,700 people have been killed and over 1 million displaced. Israel also maintains what it describes as a “buffer zone” inside Lebanese territory.