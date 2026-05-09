Saudi foreign minister discusses regional stability with Russian, Egyptian counterparts

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional developments Friday and efforts to preserve stability in the Middle East during separate calls with his Russian and Egyptian counterparts.

Bin Farhan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reviewed “regional developments and their security and economic repercussions, as well as joint efforts to maintain the stability of the region,” according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

In a separate call, bin Farhan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed “developments in the region and continued bilateral coordination and consultations regarding these issues,” it said.

The calls came amid rising tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz following recent exchanges involving Iranian and US forces, and growing concerns about the security of maritime routes and energy supplies.