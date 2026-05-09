Brazilian Thiago de Avila, Spanish Palestinian Saif Abukeshek to be released later on Saturday, says Adalah

Israel to release 2 activists of Gaza aid flotilla, says rights group Brazilian Thiago de Avila, Spanish Palestinian Saif Abukeshek to be released later on Saturday, says Adalah

An Israeli advocacy group for Palestinians said on Saturday that it was informed by Israeli security authorities of plans to release two activists of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

In a statement, Adalah said Israel's internal security service Shin Bet informed its legal team that Brazilian national Thiago de Avila and Spanish activist of Palestinian origin Saif Abukeshek will be released later in the day.

The Israeli authorities would then transfer Avila and Abukeshek to immigration authorities, where they would remain in custody until their deportation, it added.

An Israeli district court in Beersheba on Wednesday rejected an appeal filed by rights group Adalah against the extension of the activists' detention.

Israeli forces attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, some 600 nautical miles from the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory’s 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.

* Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul.