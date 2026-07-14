Attacks targeted Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain and Ali Salem base in Kuwait, according to Revolutionary Guards

Iran’s IRGC says destroyed US weapons, drones in attacks in Bahrain, Kuwait Attacks targeted Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain and Ali Salem base in Kuwait, according to Revolutionary Guards

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Tuesday that it destroyed several US weapons and drones in attacks in Bahrain and Kuwait, amid escalation between Tehran and Washington.

"Several weapons and parts storage sheds for enemy ships and aircraft" were destroyed at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain during “a simultaneous missile and drone operation a few hours ago," the IRGC said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

The IRGC said its forces also “destroyed or damaged a number of drones by attacking the ramp where the enemy MQ9 drones were deployed at the Ali Salem base in Kuwait.”

Kuwait earlier said its air defenses engaged “hostile aerial targets” in the country’s airspace, while sirens sounded for the fourth time in Bahrain on Tuesday evening.

The attacks come amid escalated tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.