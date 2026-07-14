Explosions heard on Qeshm and Kish islands, and in cities of Andimeshk, Ahvaz

Iran reports new explosions amid escalation with US Explosions heard on Qeshm and Kish islands, and in cities of Andimeshk, Ahvaz

Iranian media reported a new series of explosions across the country on Tuesday, as military escalation with the US continues to rage on.

US projectiles struck Qeshm Island in southern Iran, state news agency IRNA said, citing local officials.

No casualties or damage to residential or commercial infrastructure were reported.

The semi-official news agency Fars also reported several explosions in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

Meanwhile, Tasnim news agency said an American projectile exploded near a water and power facility on Kish Island.

Another explosion was reported in Andimeshk city in southwestern Iran, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.

Tensions escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.