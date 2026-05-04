Any attempt to enter the strait would be considered ceasefire violation, says Iranian army

Iran fires warning shots at US destroyers near Hormuz Any attempt to enter the strait would be considered ceasefire violation, says Iranian army

Iran's navy warned US destroyers operating near the Strait of Hormuz and fired warning shots after the vessels ignored initial alerts, Iranian state media IRIB reported, citing a statement from the Iranian army’s public relations office.

According to the statement, US naval vessels were detected in the Sea of Oman after reportedly turning off their radar systems prior to approaching the strategic waterway.

Iranian forces issued radio warnings, saying any attempt to enter the Strait of Hormuz would be considered a violation of the ceasefire.

After what it described as non-compliance, Iranian naval units fired warning shots near the vessels using cruise missiles, rockets, and combat drones, it said.

The statement added that Iran holds the US responsible for any consequences arising from what it described as “provocative actions.”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are operating in the Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom.”

In a post on X, CENTCOM said American forces are assisting efforts to restore commercial shipping through the waterway.

It added that two US-flagged merchant vessels had successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz and were continuing their journey safely.