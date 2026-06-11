State TV says 5 'enemy projectiles' struck site in city of Minab as air defense activity continues

Explosions, airstrikes reported across southern Iran amid new US attacks State TV says 5 'enemy projectiles' struck site in city of Minab as air defense activity continues

Explosions and airstrikes were reported across southern Iran early Thursday amid a new wave of US attacks, according to Iranian media.

Iranian state TV said five “enemy projectiles” struck a site in the Kargan area of the city of Minab in southern Iran.

Explosions were also reported in Bandar Abbas, while Iranian media reported blasts and air defense activity in Jask, Qeshm, and Sirik in the Hormozgan province.

The developments came as US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had begun launching additional “self-defense” strikes against multiple targets in Iran.

CENTCOM said the strikes were launched at the direction of US President Donald Trump in response to what it described as Iran’s “continued aggression.”