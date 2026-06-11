Khatam al-Anbiya warns that any ship attempting passage through strategic waterway will be targeted

Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz to all vessels amid renewed US attacks Khatam al-Anbiya warns that any ship attempting passage through strategic waterway will be targeted

Iran’s military headquarters announced early Thursday the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels amid escalating tensions and hostilities in the region.

In a statement carried by Iranian state TV, the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters said the strategic waterway had been closed to all traffic, including oil tankers and commercial ships, due to what it described as insecurity in the region.

It warned that “any movement” through the strait would be targeted.

The statement said the decision came following what it described as continued “American aggression” and recent US attacks on areas in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province.

Khatam al-Anbiya also rejected US claims regarding the continued passage of ships through the strait.

The developments came after Iranian media reported explosions, air defense activity, and airstrikes across parts of southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Minab, Jask, Qeshm, and Sirik.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier announced that American forces had launched additional “self-defense” strikes against multiple targets in Iran.