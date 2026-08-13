Ukrainian drones outperform US forces in Germany exercise: Report ‘Combined Resolve’ exercise repeatedly detected, neutralized US units during simulated combat

Ukrainian drone operators reportedly outperformed US troops and armored vehicles during a military exercise in Germany, highlighting the growing importance of unmanned systems in modern warfare, according to media reports Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal said Ukrainian forces participating in the “Combined Resolve” exercise in April and May repeatedly detected and neutralized US units during simulated combat.

Around 3,500 US personnel, primarily from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, took part in the exercise. Ukrainian troops from the 412th Regiment of Unmanned Systems Forces supported the opposing force during the drills.

Ukrainian reconnaissance drones quickly identified US armored vehicles, which were then targeted by explosive-carrying drones and first-person-view (FPV) drones. US officials reportedly said a US armored brigade was effectively eliminated in the exercise.

The US units initially struggled despite having electronic warfare and counter-drone equipment. Their performance reportedly improved after troops adopted better concealment, dispersal and electronic warfare tactics.

