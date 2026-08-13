Iturup is one of four southernmost islands in Kuril Islands archipelago over which Japan, Russia remain locked in a territorial dispute

Putin visits Kuril island of Iturup amid Russian Far East trip Iturup is one of four southernmost islands in Kuril Islands archipelago over which Japan, Russia remain locked in a territorial dispute

Putin's arrival to Iturup marks his 1st personal visit to Kuril Islands archipelago, according to state media

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited Iturup, one of four islands disputed between Russia and Japan in the southern chain of the Kuril Islands archipelago, amid a trip to his country's Far Eastern Sakhalin region.

According to a statement released by the Kremlin press service, Putin visited a fish processing complex and local hospital on the island along with Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko.

The statement further said that Putin also visited a local school and held a meeting with Limarenko at the end of his visit.

The visit comes a day after Putin traveled to the Russian island of Sakhalin, where the country's Pacific Fleet was conducting drills.

Russian state news agency Tass described Putin's visit to Iturup as his first personal visit to the Kuril Islands archipelago, which is made up of multiple volcanic islands administered by Russia and situated north of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido.

However, Moscow and Tokyo remain locked in a territorial dispute over the four southernmost Kuril islands, namely Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai islets, which Japan identifies as the "Northern Territories."

The dispute has prevented the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries since World War II, and tensions have deepened in recent years amid Japan’s sanctions against Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi voiced his country's protest over the visit in a ministry statement, describing the islands as an "inherent part of Japan's territory both historically and under international law."

A day earlier, Putin said that Japan continued to maintain territorial claims against his country over the southernmost Kuril islands and that Moscow had constructive relations with Tokyo on the issue during former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration.

"Now we see, unfortunately, changes in positions which, I emphasize, were not provoked in any way on our part," he added, while addressing servicemen of Russia's Pacific Fleet aboard the cruiser Varyag, the fleet's flagship vessel, on his visit to Sakhalin island.