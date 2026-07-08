CENTCOM says strikes were intended to ‘further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz’ - US launched new strikes on Iran hours after warning from Trump

CENTCOM says it completed another round of strikes on Iran CENTCOM says strikes were intended to ‘further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz’ - US launched new strikes on Iran hours after warning from Trump

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Wednesday that it “completed an additional round of strikes against Iran,” hitting approximately 90 military targets.

“US forces struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline. The latest strikes follow successful execution of offensive strikes in Iran the night before,” CENTCOM wrote on the US social media platform X.

CENTCOM said the strikes were intended to “further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Earlier Wednesday, CENTCOM said that American forces had begun a new round of strikes against Iran.

“At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” it said in a statement on X.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported that an explosion was heard in Iran’s southern city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday evening.

The strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the war was “over” and that the US would “probably” hit Iran again Wednesday night.

A US official told CNN that the ceasefire with Iran “has at least temporarily ceased."

"The US military is in a wait-and-see mode," CNN reported, citing the official, adding that today's targets were missiles and drones.

Another US official later told Axios that the current escalation could last a day or two, a week or a month, depending on whether Iran continues its attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We're going to slap them a bit,” the official said, claiming that the current escalation stems from frustration among a part of the Iranian leadership who believe the deal with the US has not delivered real benefits for Tehran.