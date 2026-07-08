Explosions heard in Iran after Trump’s threat Iranian media says air defenses engaged ‘hostile targets’ in Bandar Abbas

Explosions were heard in Iran on Wednesday evening, shortly after US President Donald Trump’s threat to carry out new strikes on Iran.

Mehr News Agency said eight blasts were reported in Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA said around ten explosions were also heard in Chabahar and Konarak in southeastern Iran, and power has been cut to parts of Chabahar.

Explosions were also heard in parts of Iran's southwestern Bushehr province, according to the Mehr News Agency.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported explosions in the village of Tahrouyi near Sirik, on Abu Musa Island near the Strait of Hormuz, and in the southeastern port city of Jask.

Mehr said Iranian air defenses engaged “hostile targets” around Bandar Abbas.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces had begun a new round of strikes against Iran, aimed at further degrading Tehran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.​​​​​​​

Trump said earlier that Washington will "probably" hit Iran again on Wednesday night, following overnight US strikes in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.