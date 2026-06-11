Türkiye's BIST 100 flat at Thursday's close Borsa Istanbul falls around 1 point

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 13,743.50 points on Thursday, down slightly by 0.01%.

After starting the day at 13,785.85 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 1.14 points from Wednesday's close.

The lowest value of the index was 13,567.35, while the daily high was 13,889.62.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.41 trillion Turkish liras ($291.2 billion), with a trading volume of 177 billion liras ($3.84 billion).

A total of 33 stocks on the index rose and 63 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,089.20 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $93.8 as of 1625GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 46.1540, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.2590, and the British pound traded for 61.6870 liras.