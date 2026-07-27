Insurers will cover temporary accommodation for evacuated residents for up to three weeks, says Roland Lescure

Wildfires in France hit economy like 'a thunder,' economy minister says Insurers will cover temporary accommodation for evacuated residents for up to three weeks, says Roland Lescure

Wildfires raging across France have hit the country's economy like "a thunder," Economy Minister Roland Lescure said on Monday, as more than 13,000 businesses were evacuated in the southwestern Gironde department.

Speaking after an emergency meeting at the Economy Ministry with local business representatives, Lescure described the fires as an ecological and social catastrophe that was also having a serious economic impact on a region already under pressure.

Businesses directly damaged by the fires, as well as those indirectly affected by disruption across the fire-hit region, will be eligible for France's partial unemployment scheme, he said.

"We stand with them," Lescure said, adding that authorities and economic actors were fully mobilized to support affected companies.

He also said insurers would cover temporary accommodation costs for residents evacuated from their primary homes in the departments of Gironde, Landes and Var, even if their properties had not been damaged.

The coverage will extend for up to three weeks, depending on how long authorities prohibit residents from returning home.

Meanwhile, French broadcaster BFMTV reported that President Emmanuel Macron chaired an interministerial crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry to coordinate the government's response to the fires.

The wildfire that broke out on Wednesday in Saumos, Gironde, has burned 42,000 hectares (103,800 acres) and forced 220,000 people to evacuate.

At least 84 firefighters have been injured while battling the blaze.

Other wildfires in Haute-Corse, Var, Hautes-Alpes and Landes also remained uncontained as of Monday.