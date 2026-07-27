Recurring wildfires to have ‘far from negligible’ impact on French economy: Report Government convenes tourism, energy, insurance and telecommunications representatives as 115,000 hectares burn across France

The growing frequency of wildfires and other climate-related disasters in France will have significant economic consequences, affecting sectors from agriculture and tourism to infrastructure, France Inter radio reported Monday, citing an economist.

"A heatwave or a forest fire, if it lasts or is going to be large-scale, it will have effects on the economy, infrastructure, agricultural yield or tourism," Mathieu Plane, deputy director of the Analysis and Forecasting Department at the French Economic Observatory (OFCE), told the radio.

Plane said the increasing recurrence of such disasters raised urgent questions about how the French economy could adapt.

"The issue of resilience will become increasingly important in the face of these large-scale events. The organization of activity, work, and tourism will all have significant effects," he said.

"Until now, these were considered isolated episodes. From the moment they become recurrent, then the question arises of adaptation and how to secure the economy and limit these disasters," Plane added.



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Wildfires have scorched 115,000 hectares (284,000 acres) across France since the start of the year, marking what Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described as an "exceptional" situation.

In the southwestern Gironde department alone, the fires have burned 42,000 hectares (103,784 acres) and forced the evacuation of 220,000 people.

As the fires continued to affect Gironde and neighboring Landes, the Economy Ministry convened representatives from the tourism, energy, insurance and telecommunications sectors on Monday.

According to the ministry, the meeting aims to assess the damage, identify urgent needs and ensure economic activity can continue in the affected areas.

Government ministers and industry federations are also expected to discuss coordination between sectors and the possible acceleration of support measures for affected businesses.