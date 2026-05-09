'Combating irregular migration is not only a security crisis but also a global responsibility requiring international solidarity,' says Turkish envoy

Türkiye urged greater global burden-sharing on migration at UN forum 'Combating irregular migration is not only a security crisis but also a global responsibility requiring international solidarity,' says Turkish envoy

Türkiye urged stronger international cooperation and fairer responsibility-sharing in addressing global migration challenges on Friday, warning that frontline countries continue to shoulder a disproportionate burden from displacement crises.

Turkish Ambassador to the UN Ahmet Yildiz said migration management must focus on humanitarian concerns and the root causes driving displacement.

"Combating irregular migration is not only a security crisis but also a global responsibility requiring international solidarity with the origin and transit countries, already under huge migratory pressure," Yildiz told delegates during the general debate of the Second International Migration Review Forum at the UN General Assembly.

He said Türkiye, located at the crossroads of major migration routes, has extensive experience managing large-scale refugee movements and continues to face significant migratory pressure.

“Unfortunately, we face the most serious displacement crisis while the burden and responsibility continue to remain disproportionately upon the shoulders of a limited number of countries,” he said.

Yildiz said that international migration frameworks should place greater emphasis on preventing the externalization of migration responsibilities and ensuring equitable burden-sharing among nations.

"Türkiye’s experience as a frontline state for over a decade has demonstrated that international solidarity and equitable burden-sharing are indispensable for a fair and effective global migration governance system," according to the ambassador.

Türkiye hosts 2.3 million Syrian refugees under temporary protection, according to Yildiz, with most support financed through national resources.

He said Ankara has made significant progress in areas aligned with the goals of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), including combating migrant smuggling and human trafficking, improving data-driven migration governance, expanding training programs and digitizing migration services.

“As a result of these efforts, migration management in Türkiye has become more effective, the skills of migrants and refugees have been enhanced, and harmonization and reintegration processes have improved,” he said.

Yildiz also encouraged UN member states to strengthen cooperation on migration policy and adopt a "holistic approach" to migration governance.