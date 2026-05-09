Satellite images show suspected oil slick spreading near main oil export terminal in Gulf waters, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth

Massive oil slick spotted near Iran’s Kharg Island: Report Satellite images show suspected oil slick spreading near main oil export terminal in Gulf waters, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth

Massive oil slicks were spotted near Iran’s Kharg Island, the country’s main oil export terminal, with satellite imagery showing suspected leaks spreading across Gulf waters, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

It said images captured by the European Copernicus Sentinel-1, Sentinel-2 and Sentinel-3 satellites between May 6 and 8, showed traces of what appeared to be oil leaks west and southwest of the island.

Visual comparisons between satellite images taken April 18 and more recent ones from May 6 showed suspicious material spreading across the sea surface for several kilometers.

The images also showed light-colored surface patches consistent with the known characteristics of offshore oil spills in satellite imagery.

The developments came amid heightened tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz following recent exchanges of fire involving Iranian and US forces, and growing concerns about maritime security and energy supplies in the region.