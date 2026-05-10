Trump assured Netanyahu of no compromise on Iran uranium issue: Israeli media - Israeli army, Mossad reportedly pushing for renewed military action against Iran as Tel Aviv awaits Trump’s decision

US President Donald Trump assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would not compromise on Iran’s uranium issue, Israeli media reported Saturday, as Israel closely monitors the future of US-Iran talks.

Channel 13 quoted an unnamed Israeli official who said Tel Aviv remained in a state of “constant anticipation” about Trump’s expected decision on Iran.

Israeli military and intelligence officials presented Netanyahu with increasingly aggressive positions toward Tehran during recent discussions, according to the report.

The Israeli army reportedly views the state of Iran’s military capabilities as an “operational opportunity” to resume attacks and “finish the mission,” while the Mossad believes a renewed war could accelerate the collapse of the Iranian regime.

The official added that Israeli leaders were careful not to appear panicked or give the impression they were pressuring Washington on military escalation.

Earlier this week, Trump expressed optimism about talks with Iran, saying discussions had been “very good” and that the war would “be over quickly.”

He also said Washington expected to receive Tehran’s response “very soon” to a US proposal aimed at ending the war.

Regional tensions have sharply escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement. Trump later announced an extension of the truce without setting a deadline.

The US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait since April 13.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref