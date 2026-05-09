9 Palestinians injured in airstrike west of Gaza City as Israel continues to violate ceasefire nonstop Israeli strike destroys home, damages dozens of nearby houses in Al-Shati refugee camp

Nine Palestinians, including a child, were injured Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, amid ongoing violations of last year’s ceasefire agreement, according to medical sources.

The Gaza Civil Defense later said the number of injured has risen to nine after Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Adham family home following threats to residents and evacuation orders for the surrounding residential block.

In a statement, the Civil Defense said the strike destroyed the single-story house and damaged dozens of nearby homes and buildings, while fires broke out in several structures.

It warned that the level of devastation and ongoing danger could force dozens of families to flee their homes for safety.

The Civil Defense also urged “the international community, human rights institutions, and mediators to urgently intervene to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip and stop the targeting of residential neighborhoods and civilian facilities.”

Witnesses told an Anadolu correspondent that Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Adham family home on Al-Majadla Street near the Hamid intersection shortly after the Israeli army threatened to target it and issued orders to evacuate the entire residential area.

They said an Israeli surveillance drone initially fired a missile at the house, but it failed to explode. A fighter jet later returned and bombed the house, destroying it, igniting fires, and damaging nearby homes.

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 in a deadly assault on Gaza since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref