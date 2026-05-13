Foreign Ministry says technical, bureaucratic work on opening shared border with Armenia still underway

Türkiye says bureaucratic preparations completed for direct trade with Armenia Foreign Ministry says technical, bureaucratic work on opening shared border with Armenia still underway

Türkiye has completed bureaucratic preparations to launch direct trade with Armenia as part of the ongoing normalization process between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said the preparations were finalized as of Monday under the confidence-building measures implemented since 2022.

“The bureaucratic preparations regarding the initiation of direct trade between our country and Armenia have been completed as of May 11, 2026,” Keceli said in a statement released by the ministry.

He noted that technical and bureaucratic efforts aimed at opening the common border between the two countries are still continuing.

The new arrangement allows the final destination or point of departure for goods traveling from Türkiye to Armenia via a third country, or vice versa using the same route, to be listed as “Armenia/Türkiye,” according to the statement.

Keceli said Türkiye would continue contributing to the development of economic relations and broader regional cooperation for the benefit of all countries and peoples in the South Caucasus.

“In light of the historic opportunity seized to strengthen lasting peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Türkiye will continue to contribute to advancing economic relations and cooperation in the region,” he added.