Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian property, steal sheep, tractors on outskirts of Sinjil, north of Ramallah

Israeli army holds dozens in West Bank raid, as occupiers escalate attacks Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian property, steal sheep, tractors on outskirts of Sinjil, north of Ramallah

Israeli forces held dozens of Palestinians during a military raid in the West Bank on Wednesday, as occupiers escalated their attacks across the occupied territory, witnesses said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed the town of Dura, south of Hebron, with several military vehicles, searched several homes and vandalized their contents.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces held more than 22 people, including a lawyer, and questioned them for hours inside homes they turned into temporary detention centers before later releasing them.

During their withdrawal, Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas at residents, causing several people to suffer temporary asphyxiation, the witnesses added.

Videos circulating online showed Israeli forces raiding homes and turning one into a detention site. Another video showed detainees being released after interrogation.

Meanwhile, a group of Israeli occupiers raided the outskirts of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, attacked Palestinian property and stole a flock of sheep, agricultural tractors and vehicles, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces protected the occupiers during the attack, prevented Palestinians from confronting them and fired tear gas and stun grenades toward residents.

The attack came amid rising occupier attacks in the West Bank, including assaults on Palestinian villages, arson attacks on property, and land seizures.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen an escalation in Israeli military operations, including raids, arrests, shootings and excessive use of force, alongside rising occupier attacks on Palestinians and their property.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers have killed 1,155 Palestinians, wounded about 11,750 and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul