Economy expected to run $51.89 billion full-year current account deficit, while March figure marks surge from February’s $7.5 billion deficit, according to Anadolu survey

Türkiye’s current account deficit expected to reach $9.5B in March Economy expected to run $51.89 billion full-year current account deficit, while March figure marks surge from February’s $7.5 billion deficit, according to Anadolu survey

Türkiye’s current account deficit will widen to $9.5292 billion in March and the country’s full-year current account deficit to $51.89 billion, according to estimates from economists who participated in an Anadolu survey.

Some 12 economists participated in the survey ahead of the balance of payments data to be released by Türkiye’s Central Bank on Wednesday.

Forecasts for Türkiye’s March current account deficit varied in the range of $6-10.5 billion – if the median $9.53 billion were to be realized, it would mark a notable rise from February, when the monthly current account deficit posted $7.5 billion.

⁠The figure stood at $35.4 billion at the end of February, so the anticipated March figure would sharply widen Türkiye’s annualized current account deficit.

The respondents’ long-term estimates were divided with annual deficit forecasts ranging in the level of $35-62 billion, the survey results showed.⁠

*Writing by Emir Yildirim