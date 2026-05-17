Diaspora has helped elevate Türkiye into a sought-after global actor, Ambassador Sedat Onal tells Turkish Day Parade in New York

Turkish diaspora key to Türkiye’s growing global influence, envoy says Diaspora has helped elevate Türkiye into a sought-after global actor, Ambassador Sedat Onal tells Turkish Day Parade in New York

Strong Turkish diaspora abroad has played a major role in helping Türkiye become “a global actor whose voice is heard and whose contributions are sought” on the international stage, according to the country’s ambassador to the US.

Speaking at the 43rd Turkish Day Parade, Turkish Ambassador to Washington Sedat Onal described the event as a “traditional and symbolic festival” that preserves Turkish identity and culture while also introducing them to American society.

The ambassador's wife Figen Onal, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ahmet Yildiz and his wife Emine Yildiz, as well as Türkiye’s Consul General in New York Muhittin Ahmet Yazal also attended the event.

Onal thanked the Federation of Turkish American Associations and all contributors, including delegations from Türkiye, for sustaining the long-standing tradition.

Addressing members of the Turkish community at the festival grounds, Onal said: “We are extremely pleased to see the Turkish community here growing in numbers, and we are proud of its achievements.

“We are proud to be representatives here of Türkiye, whose influence in the world is steadily increasing.”

Onal also said one of the main priorities of the embassy and Turkish consulates in the US is to strengthen communication and solidarity within the Turkish American community.

He added that they would continue efforts in that direction and expected community leaders to actively contribute to the process.

Onal called on Turkish Americans to regularly follow the embassy’s and consulates’ social media accounts and websites, and invited them to support the Turkish national football team, which will travel to the US next month as part of the FIFA World Cup events.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul