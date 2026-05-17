Hakan Fidan to hold talks on bilateral ties, trade cooperation, Türkiye-EU relations, Mideast, Ukraine during 3rd meeting of Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism

Turkish foreign minister to pay official visit to Germany on Monday Hakan Fidan to hold talks on bilateral ties, trade cooperation, Türkiye-EU relations, Mideast, Ukraine during 3rd meeting of Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Germany on Monday to attend the third meeting of the Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said on Sunday.

As part of the third meeting, to be co-chaired by Fidan and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin, working groups on bilateral relations, Türkiye-European Union relations, security and defense, and regional issues will convene and present their reports to the ministers.

During his meetings, the sources said, Fidan is expected to express satisfaction with the constructive atmosphere in bilateral relations and the strengthening dialogue resulting from the recent intensification of high-level contacts between Türkiye and Germany.

He is expected to underline that the Strategic Dialogue Mechanism provides a useful platform for evaluating the strategic dimension of bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two countries’ foreign ministries, while voicing confidence that the talks held within this framework will contribute to further advancing relations and deepening existing areas of cooperation.

Fidan is also expected to stress that the Turkish community in Germany constitutes an essential element reinforcing the human dimension of Türkiye-Germany relations, while emphasizing the importance attached to the peace, security and prosperity of the Turkish diaspora.

The Turkish foreign minister will discuss opportunities to further enhance the strong trade and economic partnership between the two countries and increase mutual investments.

He is also expected to underline the shared will to elevate existing cooperation in connectivity, high technology, digitalization and green energy to a higher level, and note that the upcoming Energy Forum and Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meetings would make significant contributions toward reaching the goal of a bilateral trade volume of $60 billion.

Fidan will emphasize the strategic potential of connectivity projects linking Europe to the Middle East, South Caucasus and Central Asia through Türkiye, and exchange views on possible joint projects aimed at strengthening military ties and cooperation in the defense industry with Germany.

In line with the understanding reached between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Fidan is expected to say that holding the fifth Defense Industry Cooperation Meeting later this year would further advance bilateral partnership in this field.

Türkiye-EU relations

Fidan is expected to underline that Türkiye-EU relations should progress on the basis of a comprehensive, institutionalized and multi-layered understanding of cooperation.

He will stress the importance of launching negotiations for the modernization of the Customs Union and revitalizing the Visa Liberalization Dialogue.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to note that Germany’s support for updating the Customs Union would be of critical importance in unlocking the full potential of the Türkiye-Germany economic partnership.

Fidan will stress that a European security strategy ignoring Türkiye’s strategic weight, capabilities and geopolitical position would remain incomplete, and reiterate that Türkiye should be included in EU-led security and defense initiatives, projects and strategies.

Middle East and Ukraine agenda

The Turkish minister is expected to underline the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and supporting multilateral efforts aimed at establishing regional stability.

He will reiterate Türkiye’s support for efforts to permanently end the war between Iran and the US.

The Turkish foreign minister will also reaffirm that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia are of great importance for achieving a fair and lasting resolution to the war, stressing that Türkiye will continue to coordinate with all relevant actors to restore dialogue between the two sides.

Fidan is expected to stress that Israel’s expansionist policies remain the main source of instability and insecurity in the region, while noting that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified ceasefire violations in Gaza and accelerated policies aimed at eliminating the vision of a two-state solution.

He will also underline the importance of the international community assuming more effective responsibility to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

Türkiye-Germany ties

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and Germany, two NATO allies, stand out for their long-standing partnership and multi-dimensional structure encompassing political, economic, human and security aspects.

Recent reciprocal high-level visits have further reinforced the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

Erdogan last visited Germany on Nov. 17, 2023, while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Türkiye on Feb. 5, 2025, and Chancellor Merz traveled to Türkiye on Oct. 29-30, 2025.

Fidan last visited Germany on Nov. 28, 2025, while Wadephul visited Türkiye on Oct. 17, 2025, and March 12 this year.

Germany is Türkiye’s second-largest trade partner, with the current bilateral trade volume of $52.2 billion.

German investments in Türkiye reached $13.5 billion between 2005 and 2025, while Turkish direct investments in Germany exceeded $4.7 billion during the same period.

The next Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting and the seventh Energy Forum between the two countries are scheduled to be held in Ankara on June 19.

A total of 6.7 million German tourists visited Türkiye in 2025, reflecting the strong social and cultural interaction between the two countries.

Strategic Dialogue Mechanism

The Strategic Dialogue Mechanism between Türkiye and Germany was established through a joint declaration signed in Berlin on May 12, 2013, by the then foreign ministers in order to provide an institutional and strategic framework for bilateral ties and support Türkiye’s EU accession process.

Within this framework, annual meetings co-chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries and expert working groups were envisaged.

The first meeting of the mechanism was held in Berlin on May 12, 2013, while the second and most recent meeting took place in Istanbul on June 19-20, 2014.

Amid an increase in reciprocal high-level visits, a shared will emerged to revive the mechanism, and Erdogan and Merz announced during a joint press conference in Ankara on Oct. 30, 2025, that the Strategic Dialogue Mechanism would be reactivated.

