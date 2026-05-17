No immediate statement from ICC yet on report

International Criminal Court issues secret arrest warrants for 5 Israeli officials: Report No immediate statement from ICC yet on report

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued secret arrest warrants against five Israeli officials, including three politicians and two military personnel, Israeli newspaper Haaretz said on Sunday.

The report came as The Hague-based court already issued arrest warrants in November 2024 against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

There has been no immediate statement from the ICC regarding the report. If confirmed, this would bring to seven the number of Israeli officials facing arrests by the court.

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 in a two-year war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The army continues its attacks despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, killing over 870 people and injuring more than 2,540 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.