Investments are no longer limited to hotel acquisitions, but also involve repositioning, digitalizing, branding and optimizing the value of acquired assets, JRO chairman says

Türkiye is becoming world’s new strategic hub for tourism investment: JRO Investment Investments are no longer limited to hotel acquisitions, but also involve repositioning, digitalizing, branding and optimizing the value of acquired assets, JRO chairman says

The traditional approach to hotel investment in the tourism sector is giving way to a new-generation investment model centered on transformation, digitalization and brand integration, Turkish firm JRO Investment Chairman Murat Goktug Aksu said on Monday.

The global tourism industry is going through a major transformation, Aksu said, adding that a new era has begun in which investments are no longer limited to hotel acquisitions, but also involve repositioning, digitalizing, branding and optimizing the value of acquired assets.

Highlighting that JRO Investment does not evaluate tourism assets solely from a buying-and-selling perspective, Aksu added: “Idle or inefficiently operated tourism assets can be transformed into structures capable of generating high value again with the right strategy. Through this model, higher returns are created for investors, while Türkiye’s tourism transformation process is also accelerated.”

'We are ready to support every hotel being sold with the right valuation'

JRO Investment General Manager Goksel Akman said Türkiye is on the radar of global investors thanks to its regional strength, stable structure and perception as a safe tourism destination.

“Türkiye has become one of the markets closely followed by investors in Europe, the Gulf region and Asia. Branded accommodation projects, resort investments, city hotels and assets with transformation potential are attracting particularly strong interest,” Akman said, noting that the country stands out not only for its tourism performance, but also for its security and stability.

He stressed that tourism investments cannot be managed solely through listing platforms, adding that the company provides investors with end-to-end support across valuation, acquisition, physical renovation, digitalization and brand integration.

Underlining that JRO Investment is ready to support every hotel offered for sale with the right valuation, Akman said: “The main problem with hundreds of hotels that are said to be for sale but cannot be sold is artificial valuation. We can complete the sale of any hotel offered for sale in a very short time if it has a valuation and approach aligned with today’s market realities.

“We aim to become one of the players that not only talks about Türkiye’s tourism potential, but also manages it, transforms it and brings it together with international investors. In the coming period, we will undertake even larger projects with global investment funds, hospitality investors and strategic partners.”