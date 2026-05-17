Ukraine also accuses Russia of launching over 280 drones overnight, injuring 22 people over past 24 hours

Russia says Ukrainian drones kill 4 as Moscow faces ‘largest’ attack in over a year Ukraine also accuses Russia of launching over 280 drones overnight, injuring 22 people over past 24 hours

Russia on Sunday said that four people were killed and 21 others were injured in a massive Ukrainian drone attack targeting several regions, with state-run Tass news agency reporting that Moscow experienced its “largest” assault in more than a year.

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 556 Ukrainian drones over several regions, including Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Voronezh, Tula, Smolensk, Pskov, Lipetsk, Tver and Rostov, as well as Krasnodar Krai, the Moscow region, annexed Crimea, and the Black and Azov seas.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram that air defenses shot down 81 drones heading toward the capital overnight.

He said 12 people were injured in the attacks, most of them construction workers near a checkpoint at the Moscow Oil Refinery.

“The refinery’s operations were not disrupted. Three buildings were damaged,” Sobyanin said, adding that 120 drones had been intercepted over the past 24 hours.

Separately, Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said on Russian social media platform Max that three people were killed and four others injured in a drone attack.

In Russia’s Belgorod region, one person was killed and two others were injured over the past 24 hours, the regional operational headquarters said on Telegram.

In Russia’s Kursk region, three people were injured over the past 24 hours as a result of the Ukrainian attacks in the border area, regional Gov. Aleksandr Hinshtein said on Russian social media Max.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities accused Moscow of launching 287 drones overnight and injuring 22 people in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 279 of the drones, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Telegram.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram that eight people were injured in Russian drone and artillery attacks across four districts of the region.

In the Kharkiv region, seven people were injured in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, regional state administration head Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov also reported on Telegram that seven people were injured in attacks across the region during the same period.

The independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.