Fire breaks out near nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi after drone strike, officials say No injuries reported, says Abu Dhabi Media Office

A fire caused by a drone strike broke out near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, Emirati officials said on Sunday.

"Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on the US social media company X.

"No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels," it added.

The office said all precautionary measures have been implemented.

“The fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, and that all units are operating as normal," the office said, citing the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

No information was provided about the source of the drone strike.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.