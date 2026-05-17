Tom Barrack's post comes after Saturday meeting with Syrian president during which two sides discussed developments in Syria, region

‘Syria now laboratory for new regional alignment of diplomacy,' says US envoy Tom Barrack's post comes after Saturday meeting with Syrian president during which two sides discussed developments in Syria, region

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on Sunday that "Syria is now a laboratory for a new regional alignment of diplomacy, integration and hope for the entire region."

Barrack's remarks came in a post on the US social media company X, following a Saturday meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss developments in Syria and the region.

Under Sharaa's leadership and with "the dedicated diplomacy" of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Syria has achieved "remarkable" progress, said the envoy.

The opportunities ahead offer "exponential advancement" for the Syrian people and enduring stability, he added.

The meeting took place at the People’s Palace in Damascus. The Syrian Arab News Agency reported the two sides discussed “developments in Syria and the region, and ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.”