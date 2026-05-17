Azerbaijani, Kazakh presidents discuss expanding cooperation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed expanding bilateral cooperation during a phone call on Sunday.

According to the Azerbaijani presidential press service, the two leaders highlighted the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Baku and Astana.

Aliyev also congratulated Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him good health, success in his work, and continued prosperity for the people of Kazakhstan, said the statement.

Tokayev thanked Aliyev for his sincere congratulations, it added.