Erdogan says Ankara will continue supporting Sahel countries in combating terrorism as the two nations move to expand economic and security ties

Türkiye, Niger seek deeper cooperation in defense, security, investment Erdogan says Ankara will continue supporting Sahel countries in combating terrorism as the two nations move to expand economic and security ties

Türkiye and Niger agreed to deepen cooperation in defense, security and economic sectors on Thursday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying Ankara would continue to support African partners on the basis of “equal partnership, mutual respect and win-win principles.”

“We continue to develop our relations with African countries on the basis of equal partnership, mutual respect and win-win principles,” Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Niger’s president Abdourahamane Tchiani.

“We stand by our friendly and brotherly countries in the fight against terrorist organizations that create instability on the continent, particularly in the Sahel region,” Erdogan added.

The two leaders held bilateral and delegation-level talks at the Presidential Complex before overseeing the signing of agreements in various fields.

Erdogan said the discussions focused on cooperation in defense, security, energy, mining, trade, investment, education, health and agriculture.

He said the two sides reviewed investment opportunities in Niger and agreed to strengthen economic and trade ties, while also discussing closer cooperation in military training and intelligence.

“Türkiye is ready to share its experience” in counterterrorism efforts, Erdogan said, adding that meetings between the Nigerien delegation and Turkish defense companies were expected to yield positive results.

Tchiani, for his part, described Erdogan’s 2013 visit to Niger as “the beginning of a historic era” in bilateral relations.

He thanked Türkiye for its support in areas including security, health and education and said Ankara had helped Niger in its efforts to combat terrorism.

“We can see that the president supports us. He is always by our side,” Tchiani said.