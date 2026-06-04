Türkiye's BIST 100 down at Thursday's close Borsa Istanbul falls around 93 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 13,872.25 points on Thursday, down 0.67% day-by-day.

After starting the day at 14,061.77 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 93.4 points from Wednesday's close.

The lowest value of the index was 13,680.26, while the daily high was 14,188.99.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.5 trillion Turkish liras ($294.7 billion), with a trading volume of 206 billion liras ($4.48 billion).

A total of 50 stocks on the index rose and 49 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,477.50 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $95.1 as of 1600GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 45.9720, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.6070, and the British pound traded for 61.9010 liras.

