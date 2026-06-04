Türkiye, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deepen strategic partnership - Turkish foreign minister says sides reaffirmed their 'common determination' to expand trade, investment ties

Türkiye and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday following talks in Seoul.

“We reaffirmed our common determination to develop our trade relations and increase mutual investments,” Fidan said on US social media company X.

He said the two sides also discussed “joint initiatives” in strategic sectors, including nuclear energy, transportation, the defense industry and advanced technology.

According to Fidan, the talks included “comprehensive views on current regional and global issues,” particularly developments in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

He added that the two countries “once again confirmed the importance of our close cooperation” on international platforms – including the UN, G20 and MIKTA, an informal partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, and Australia.

Fidan also said he addressed students at Korea University, where he shared Türkiye’s assessments of the “challenges facing the international system and the future of global governance.”

“The cherished memory of our martyrs and veterans will continue to inspire future generations as a symbol of the eternal friendship between the two countries,” he further said.

“We will continue to deepen the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the Republic of Korea on the basis of mutual benefit,” Fidan concluded.