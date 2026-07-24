Programs include accelerators, funding opportunities and mentoring to prepare innovative ventures for domestic, global markets

Türkiye boosts clean technology startups ahead of COP31 Programs include accelerators, funding opportunities and mentoring to prepare innovative ventures for domestic, global markets

Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) has launched new initiatives to support clean technology startups ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), which the country will host in Antalya in November.

COP31 will take place in the Mediterranean resort city from Nov. 9-20, bringing together governments to advance cooperation on climate action, emissions reduction, clean energy transition and climate finance.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, TUBITAK has expanded its support for clean energy, clean technologies and green transformation through a series of new funding calls and accelerator programs aimed at helping innovative startups commercialize their technologies and attract investment.

The initiatives build on support programs launched earlier this year, with the latest focusing on the second phase of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP), implemented by TUBITAK in cooperation with the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and several government ministries.

The second phase aims to transform clean technology solutions into market-ready businesses through accelerator programs, technology validation and investment readiness activities.

Applications for the GCIP Türkiye Accelerator 2026 and the Inclusive Green Transition Accelerator 2026 will remain open until Aug. 3.

Startups developing solutions in energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste valorization, water efficiency, green buildings, sustainable transportation, and advanced materials and chemicals are eligible to apply.

The accelerator programs will help participants strengthen their technologies and business models, validate their products, and prepare for investment and entry into domestic and international markets.

Winning teams in each accelerator will receive cash awards from TUBITAK, with first place earning 700,000 Turkish liras ($17,300), second place 500,000 liras, and third place 400,000 liras.

TUBITAK will also provide dedicated support for women-led clean technology startups, with winners in four categories receiving 300,000 Turkish liras each, alongside investment readiness support.

Separately, TUBITAK and UNIDO will launch the Inclusive Green Transition Accelerator 2026 to support technology-based solutions promoting an inclusive green economy.

Selected teams will attend the GCIP Türkiye 2026 National Academy in September, receiving training, mentoring and additional online support through December to help develop and commercialize their clean technology solutions.